Georgia's Hand Count Election Proposal Sparks Controversy

Georgia's Republican-controlled state election board is set to vote on Friday to potentially mandate a labor-intensive hand count of millions of ballots in November's crucial election. Voting rights advocates warn that this move could cause significant delays, introduce errors, and pave the way for spurious election challenges.

If enacted, Georgia would become the only state in the U.S. to implement such a requirement as a standard part of tabulating results. This unprecedented measure, according to Gowri Ramachandran of New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, could significantly impact the Nov. 5 contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

In recent months, Georgia's five-member board has enacted several election law changes, driven by three conservative members praised by Trump. These changes have been met with fierce opposition from civil rights groups, who argue that they could enable rogue county board members to delay or deny certification of results, causing chaos. Lawsuits challenging some rules are already in progress, with a non-jury trial set for Oct. 1.

The Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials urged the board to delay further amendments until 2025, highlighting that absentee ballots have already been distributed. They also voiced opposition to the hand count, citing potential delays, errors, and diminished confidence in the system. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger echoed these concerns, warning of increased opportunities for errors and fraud.

Despite these objections, the board plans to discuss nearly a dozen new rules on Friday, which, if approved, would take effect in mid-October. Raffensperger's counsel emphasized the impracticality of implementing new rules so late in the election process. Trump's continued false claims about illegitimate U.S. elections have spurred conservatives nationwide to push for stricter voting limits.

The proposed hand count rule would require three poll workers in each precinct to manually count ballots, beginning on election night. A separate rule would apply the same requirement for ballot boxes collecting over 1,500 ballots by the end of early voting days. Supporters claim it ensures machine accuracy, while critics argue it decreases security and increases the risk of errors.

