Left Menu

Ranil Wickremesinghe's Rocky Road to Recovery: Will Austerity Measures Impact His Presidential Bid?

President Ranil Wickremesinghe led Sri Lanka through its worst financial crisis in decades by implementing austerity measures and securing an IMF bailout. However, these measures may impact his chances in the upcoming presidential election. His main rivals include Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:46 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe's Rocky Road to Recovery: Will Austerity Measures Impact His Presidential Bid?
Ranil Wickremesinghe

President Ranil Wickremesinghe devised a strategy to navigate Sri Lanka out of its most severe financial crisis in decades, but the austerity measures essential for this recovery may jeopardize his chances in Saturday's presidential election.

Two years ago, Sri Lanka's economy plummeted due to a severe dollar shortage, resulting in a historic debt default and the resignation of Wickremesinghe's predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe, a veteran politician, then secured a $2.9 billion IMF bailout and restructured $25 billion in debt. This year, the economy is projected to grow by 3% after a 7.3% contraction.

Despite these efforts, the recovery came at a significant cost to voters. Taxes, power tariffs, and interest rates increased, pushing millions into poverty and triggering mass migration. Critics argue Wickremesinghe's policies disproportionately burdened the middle class and poor. The upcoming election will decide if the austerity measures were worth the economic stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024