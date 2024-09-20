PM Modi Criticizes Congress, Champions Vishwakarma Yojana's Impact on Traditional Skills

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of being 'the most corrupt' and driven by divisive elements. He asserted that the 'ghost of hatred' had infiltrated the party, making it unrecognizable from the one Mahatma Gandhi once belonged to.

Focusing on the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana's achievements, Modi emphasized its role in empowering traditional artisans and craftsmen. He noted that more than 20 lakh people were linked to the scheme, receiving financial support, skill training, and modern tools.

The Prime Minister also criticized Congress leaders for their 'anti-India agendas,' and their perceived neglect towards SC, ST, and OBC communities. Modi inaugurated several initiatives in Maharashtra, advocating for the elevation of India's textile industry and traditional skills to the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)