13 Candidates Approved for Ghana's Presidential Election

Ghana's electoral commission has approved 13 candidates for the upcoming presidential election on Dec. 7. Among the candidates are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, and the only female candidate, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's electoral commission has given the green light to 13 candidates, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, for the upcoming Dec. 7 presidential election, an official from the top election authority announced on Friday.

Among the approved candidates is Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former trade and industry minister who left the ruling party to run as an independent. Additionally, Nana Kwame Bediako, a businessman running for the first time, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, the sole female contender, have also been accepted.

