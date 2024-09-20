Anura Kumara Dissanayake: The People's Candidate in Sri Lanka's Presidential Race

Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emerged as a leading contender in Sri Lanka's presidential election, capturing the public's attention with his leftist policies and compelling speeches aimed at helping the poor. Despite hailing from the Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna (JVP) party, which holds only three seats in parliament, the 55-year-old candidate has made significant strides in his campaign for the nation's highest office.

An opinion poll released this month shows Dissanayake, commonly known as AKD, as the frontrunner with 36% of voter preference, surpassing main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe. At a rally on Wednesday, Dissanayake declared, "There are people who think their family power will win this election but on Sept. 21, that family power, financial power, media power, and state power will be defeated by people's power."

Dissanayake's campaign, run under the National People's Power (NPP) alliance, seeks to address Sri Lanka's deep economic crisis with promises of significant welfare schemes and anti-corruption measures. His manifesto includes reworking an IMF-backed debt restructuring plan, despite investors' concerns. He has reassured that any changes will be discussed with the IMF, positioning himself as a candidate of change ready to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections within 45 days if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)