Left Menu

Mumbai Congress Calls for Arrest of BJP MP and Shiv Sena MLA Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

A Mumbai Congress delegation has urged the city police to arrest BJP MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for making inflammatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. The controversial comments have sparked protests, with Congress demanding legal action. Despite the backlash, Bonde and Gaikwad remain unyielding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:53 IST
Mumbai Congress Calls for Arrest of BJP MP and Shiv Sena MLA Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Mumbai Congress on Friday met with city police chief Vivek Phansalkar, pressing for the arrest of BJP MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following their incendiary remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when Bonde, a Rajya Sabha member, and Gaikwad, representing the Buldhana assembly constituency, made provocative statements. Gaikwad offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Gandhi's tongue over his comments on the reservation issue, while Bonde suggested that Gandhi's tongue should be singed.

During his recent trip to the USA, Gandhi remarked at Georgetown University that the Congress would consider abolishing reservations when India becomes a fair place, a condition he said is presently unmet. Led by the Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, the delegation urged Police Commissioner Phansalkar to file criminal charges and arrest Bonde and Gaikwad. Protests erupted across Mumbai, Nagpur, and other regions of the state in response to the remarks, yet both leaders have remained defiant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024