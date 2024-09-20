Mumbai Congress Calls for Arrest of BJP MP and Shiv Sena MLA Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
A Mumbai Congress delegation has urged the city police to arrest BJP MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for making inflammatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. The controversial comments have sparked protests, with Congress demanding legal action. Despite the backlash, Bonde and Gaikwad remain unyielding.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the Mumbai Congress on Friday met with city police chief Vivek Phansalkar, pressing for the arrest of BJP MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following their incendiary remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi.
The controversy erupted earlier this week when Bonde, a Rajya Sabha member, and Gaikwad, representing the Buldhana assembly constituency, made provocative statements. Gaikwad offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Gandhi's tongue over his comments on the reservation issue, while Bonde suggested that Gandhi's tongue should be singed.
During his recent trip to the USA, Gandhi remarked at Georgetown University that the Congress would consider abolishing reservations when India becomes a fair place, a condition he said is presently unmet. Led by the Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, the delegation urged Police Commissioner Phansalkar to file criminal charges and arrest Bonde and Gaikwad. Protests erupted across Mumbai, Nagpur, and other regions of the state in response to the remarks, yet both leaders have remained defiant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra bastion of Congress ideology, people here have DNA of our party: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Sangli district.
Congress party and our alliance will ensure there is caste census in the country: Rahul Gandhi at public meeting in Maharashtra.
KTR Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Double Standards in Bulldozer Justice Comments
PM should apologise not only to Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person in Maharashtra for statue collapse: Rahul Gandhi.
I want to know what was the reason for PM Modi to apologise to Shivaji Maharaj for collapse of his statue: Rahul Gandhi.