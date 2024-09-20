Mumbai Congress Calls for Arrest of BJP MP and Shiv Sena MLA Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

A delegation from the Mumbai Congress on Friday met with city police chief Vivek Phansalkar, pressing for the arrest of BJP MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following their incendiary remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when Bonde, a Rajya Sabha member, and Gaikwad, representing the Buldhana assembly constituency, made provocative statements. Gaikwad offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Gandhi's tongue over his comments on the reservation issue, while Bonde suggested that Gandhi's tongue should be singed.

During his recent trip to the USA, Gandhi remarked at Georgetown University that the Congress would consider abolishing reservations when India becomes a fair place, a condition he said is presently unmet. Led by the Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, the delegation urged Police Commissioner Phansalkar to file criminal charges and arrest Bonde and Gaikwad. Protests erupted across Mumbai, Nagpur, and other regions of the state in response to the remarks, yet both leaders have remained defiant.

(With inputs from agencies.)