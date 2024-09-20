Kejriwal Predicts AAP's Crucial Role in Haryana Elections
AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, asserts that the upcoming Haryana government formation will be impossible without his party's support. Joining AAP's campaign in Haryana, he accused BJP of fostering corruption and unemployment, and proclaimed AAP's honesty. Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi's CM recently, emphasized his commitment to change in Haryana.
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, declared on Friday that the next government in Haryana will require his party's support. Criticizing the BJP, he pointed out that the public desires significant changes.
During a road show in Jagadhri, alongside AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, Kejriwal announced Adarsh Pal as their candidate. He emphasized that AAP is contesting independently after failing to secure a seat-share deal with the Congress.
Kejriwal accused the BJP of increasing corruption, unemployment, and drug issues in Haryana. He also addressed his recent jail time, affirming his resilience and urging voters to choose AAP for an honest governance alternative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
