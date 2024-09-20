Kejriwal Predicts AAP's Crucial Role in Haryana Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, declared on Friday that the next government in Haryana will require his party's support. Criticizing the BJP, he pointed out that the public desires significant changes.

During a road show in Jagadhri, alongside AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, Kejriwal announced Adarsh Pal as their candidate. He emphasized that AAP is contesting independently after failing to secure a seat-share deal with the Congress.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of increasing corruption, unemployment, and drug issues in Haryana. He also addressed his recent jail time, affirming his resilience and urging voters to choose AAP for an honest governance alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)