Czechs Head to Polls Amid Flood Recovery

Czech citizens voted in parliamentary Senate and regional elections over two days. This follows severe flooding in Central Europe, which caused significant disruptions. State officials intervened to ensure voting could take place, sometimes using alternative locations. Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s coalition is strong in the Senate, while Andrej Babis’ movement is favored in regional elections.

Czech citizens went to the polls on Friday for a two-day vote to elect a third of the Senate and select representatives in regional elections.

The election occurred as the Czech Republic recovered from massive floods that recently hit Central Europe, claiming 24 lives in the region, including five in the Czech Republic.

State officials assisted dozens of hard-hit towns by organizing the ballot in areas where schools and other polling stations were submerged and damaged. The Interior Ministry took over voting arrangements in five towns where local authorities were preoccupied with recovery efforts.

Some areas saw voting in tents, shipping containers, or open air. The ruling five-party coalition, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, holds a clear majority in the 81-seat Senate, with 27 seats contested in a two-round election. The runoffs are set for next week.

While the lower house of Parliament dominates the legislative process, the Senate plays a crucial role in passing constitutional amendments and approving Constitutional Court judges. In regional elections, the political movement led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis is the favorite to win for the third consecutive time. Babis' ANO (YES) movement is also expected to win the upcoming general election next year. Results will be announced late Saturday.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

