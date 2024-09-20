Exiled in Spain: Gonzalez's Diplomatic Asylum Saga Unveiled

Former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez has taken refuge in Spain, fearing arrest and torture by President Nicolas Maduro's security forces. Gonzalez made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Reuters in Madrid.

The 75-year-old diplomat fled Venezuela after assurances of safety for his family and property. Gonzalez said he needs to operate freely to garner global support for his claim as the rightful president of Venezuela.

Gonzalez disclosed that he was coerced into signing a letter recognizing Maduro's election win, under the watchful eyes of high-ranking Venezuelan officials and the Spanish envoy. This week he begins a European tour to seek further backing for his cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)