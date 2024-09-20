Secret Service Probe Exposes Security Lapses at Trump Rally

A U.S. Secret Service probe has uncovered significant communication gaps and negligence ahead of the July 13 shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The incident resulted in Trump being shot and a rally attendee losing their life.

The agency's acting director stated on Friday that there had been clear signs of complacency, leading to serious breaches of security protocols. He assured that disciplinary actions would be imposed on those found responsible.

This revelation has heightened concerns about the safety measures at political events and has called into question the efficacy of the existing security frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)