Kara-Murza Calls for Democratic Preparations in Post-Putin Russia

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian opposition politician, has called on Western governments and Russia's exiled opposition to lay the groundwork for Russia's democratic transition after President Vladimir Putin's eventual departure. He made this appeal during a public appearance at the Royal United Services Institute in London, his first since being released from a Siberian penal colony seven weeks ago.

During his speech, Kara-Murza highlighted the need to avoid repeating the mistakes made following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He emphasized that this narrow window of opportunity must be seized to establish a democratic government in Russia. Kara-Murza, who has emerged as a key opposition voice since his release, also underscored that Putin must not be allowed a face-saving exit from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kara-Murza stressed the importance of Western leaders preparing a roadmap for Russia's democratic future, which includes communicating support to the Russian people. Additionally, he highlighted the need to secure the release of approximately 1,300 prisoners of conscience, citing specific cases such as Alexei Gorinov and Maria Ponomarenko as in dire need of support.

