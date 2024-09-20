Left Menu

Nigel Farage Claims Reform UK's Rising Momentum Could Unseat Labour Government

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, criticizes the governing Labour Party, claiming his party is attracting disaffected voters and could win the next election. At a Birmingham conference, Farage emphasized Reform UK’s growth and its key issues like immigration, pledging to professionalize the party to challenge mainstream politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:54 IST
Nigel Farage Claims Reform UK's Rising Momentum Could Unseat Labour Government

Reform UK leader and prominent Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage launched an attack on Britain's governing Labour Party, asserting that his right-wing party is gaining traction among discontented voters and has a real shot at winning the next general election.

In Birmingham, Farage was received by an enthusiastic crowd of around 4,000 supporters, highlighting his party's rapid growth and criticizing what he termed as the failures of the Labour government. He accused them of mishandling issues from pension payments to union deals, amidst claims of professionalizing Reform UK into a more organized entity before the next local elections.

Farage emphasized Reform UK's primary focus on immigration, vowing to curb asylum seekers by turning boats back to France. Despite facing allegations of racism, Farage claimed the party stood for the 'silent, decent majority' of Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024