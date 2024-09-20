Nigel Farage Claims Reform UK's Rising Momentum Could Unseat Labour Government

Reform UK leader and prominent Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage launched an attack on Britain's governing Labour Party, asserting that his right-wing party is gaining traction among discontented voters and has a real shot at winning the next general election.

In Birmingham, Farage was received by an enthusiastic crowd of around 4,000 supporters, highlighting his party's rapid growth and criticizing what he termed as the failures of the Labour government. He accused them of mishandling issues from pension payments to union deals, amidst claims of professionalizing Reform UK into a more organized entity before the next local elections.

Farage emphasized Reform UK's primary focus on immigration, vowing to curb asylum seekers by turning boats back to France. Despite facing allegations of racism, Farage claimed the party stood for the 'silent, decent majority' of Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)