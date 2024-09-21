US Senators Reaffirm Bipartisan Support for Quad Partnership

US Senators Ben Cardin and Dan Sullivan have introduced a resolution in the Senate reaffirming bipartisan support for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

The resolution also welcomes global leaders to the upcoming Quad Leaders' Summit and underscores the bipartisan US commitment to the partnership.

''The Quad has consistently demonstrated its value to the prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific, addressing global health, climate, maritime issues, technology, and more,'' said Cardin, the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said the resolution signals the commitment of the US Congress to the continued success of the partnership as it seeks to bolster US national security and regional stability.

''I am happy to welcome the next summit meeting of the Quad leaders,'' said Sullivan.

''First convened under President Bush, revived by President Trump and continued under President Biden, the quad has become an important part of projecting American interests and values in the Indo-Pacific.

''At its core, the Quad is about protecting against the greatest geostrategic threat our four nations face – an increasingly aggressive and expansionist CCP,'' he said.

The resolution also supports continued US foreign assistance for initiatives related to the Quad's goals and objectives.

