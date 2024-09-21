Jury Deliberates on 'Trump Train' Intimidation Case Involving Biden-Harris Campaign Bus

A Texas jury began deliberating on Friday whether the 'Trump Train' incident, where Trump supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus before the 2020 election, constituted political intimidation. Attorney Robert Meyer emphasized, ''This case is not about politics. It's about safety.''

The civil trial, held in Austin, featured testimony from Wendy Davis, a former Texas Democratic lawmaker who was on the bus and part of the lawsuit. No criminal charges have been filed against the six Trump supporters involved, who argue their actions were protected by free speech.

Recorded video shows Trump supporters boxing in the bus, slowing traffic. The defendants claim no intent to harm, while plaintiffs argue the actions were premediated intimidation. The jury must decide if an informal agreement existed to intimidate or injure the Democrats on board.

(With inputs from agencies.)