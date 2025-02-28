Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Concern: Vaccine Urgency Rises
The measles outbreak in Texas has reached 146 cases, marking the largest surge in nearly 30 years. A recent death of an unvaccinated child highlights the epidemic's severity. Concentrated in West Texas, particularly in a Mennonite community, the outbreak underscores the importance of vaccination amidst declining rates.
- Country:
- United States
The number of measles cases in Texas has surged to 146, marking the state's largest outbreak of this highly contagious disease in nearly 30 years. Health officials reported that the outbreak has tragically claimed the life of an unvaccinated school-aged child.
This week has seen a spike of 22 new cases since Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The cases, spread across nine West Texas counties, have led to 20 hospitalizations, with Gaines County reporting nearly 100 cases.
The outbreak is notably concentrated in a close-knit, undervaccinated Mennonite community, amid a broader decline in vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic. This incident marks the first US death from measles since 2015, prompting calls for increased vaccination efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Public Health Education: SRMIST’s Groundbreaking Program
Odisha Hosts Pioneering Summit on Public Healthcare Innovations
The Hidden Risks of Cannabis Legalization: A Growing Public Health Concern
Haryana’s Poultry Eggs Under the Lens: Cyromazine Residue and Public Health Risks
Punjab to Bolster Public Health with NCDC Collaboration