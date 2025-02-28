Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Concern: Vaccine Urgency Rises

The number of measles cases in Texas has surged to 146, marking the state's largest outbreak of this highly contagious disease in nearly 30 years. Health officials reported that the outbreak has tragically claimed the life of an unvaccinated school-aged child.

This week has seen a spike of 22 new cases since Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The cases, spread across nine West Texas counties, have led to 20 hospitalizations, with Gaines County reporting nearly 100 cases.

The outbreak is notably concentrated in a close-knit, undervaccinated Mennonite community, amid a broader decline in vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic. This incident marks the first US death from measles since 2015, prompting calls for increased vaccination efforts.

