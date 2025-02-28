Left Menu

Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Concern: Vaccine Urgency Rises

The measles outbreak in Texas has reached 146 cases, marking the largest surge in nearly 30 years. A recent death of an unvaccinated child highlights the epidemic's severity. Concentrated in West Texas, particularly in a Mennonite community, the outbreak underscores the importance of vaccination amidst declining rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:43 IST
Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Concern: Vaccine Urgency Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The number of measles cases in Texas has surged to 146, marking the state's largest outbreak of this highly contagious disease in nearly 30 years. Health officials reported that the outbreak has tragically claimed the life of an unvaccinated school-aged child.

This week has seen a spike of 22 new cases since Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The cases, spread across nine West Texas counties, have led to 20 hospitalizations, with Gaines County reporting nearly 100 cases.

The outbreak is notably concentrated in a close-knit, undervaccinated Mennonite community, amid a broader decline in vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic. This incident marks the first US death from measles since 2015, prompting calls for increased vaccination efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025