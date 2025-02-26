Measles Surge in Texas: Unvaccinated Communities at Risk
A significant measles outbreak has spread across rural West Texas, affecting 124 individuals, predominantly within the Mennonite community, with 18 hospitalizations. Low vaccination rates, largely among children, are fueling the spread. Health officials are working to curb the outbreak with vaccination clinics and educational outreach.
- Country:
- United States
The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has escalated to 124 confirmed cases spanning nine counties, as reported by the state health department on Tuesday. Among the affected, 18 individuals have been hospitalized. The outbreak is predominantly occurring within the Mennonite community, an area characterized by small towns dispersed across oil rig-dotted landscapes but interconnected through daily travel.
Brownfield Mayor Eric Horton, a Republican, endorses the efficacy of the MMR vaccine, citing its historic role in controlling measles spread. Currently, Terry County, where Brownfield is located, reports 21 cases. In eastern New Mexico, the measles tally remains steady at nine. Public health officials maintain that there is no confirmed link between the two outbreaks.
Measles, a highly infectious viral disease, poses serious complications, yet remains preventable through vaccination. The Texas outbreak, the largest in nearly 30 years, predominantly impacts unvaccinated children in the Mennonite community. The state health department, alongside the CDC, is leading efforts to mitigate the spread through public health initiatives, including vaccination clinics and educational campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)