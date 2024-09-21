Hezbollah's High-Ranking Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Ibrahim Akil, a prominent Hezbollah commander, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday. Akil, 61, was a leading figure in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces and a member of the Jihad Council since 2008. His death marks the second successful strike against Hezbollah's top leadership in as many months, significantly disrupting the group's command structure.

The airstrike occurred amidst ongoing tensions, following a suspected Israeli attack on Hezbollah communications earlier in the week that resulted in thousands of pagers exploding and killing 12 people. Akil, who had been on Washington's wanted list for years, was born in Baalbek and had risen through Hezbollah's ranks since its inception in the 1980s. His military experience extended to the Syrian conflict, where he gained expertise in urban warfare and counterinsurgency.

Israel claimed responsibility for the strike that killed Akil and 10 other operatives in the Dahiya district. Analysts such as Mahannad Hage Ali and Hanin Ghaddar suggest that Akil's death—coupled with recent attacks on Hezbollah's communication infrastructure—may cause significant delays in the group's operational capabilities. However, despite the setbacks, experts believe Hezbollah will eventually recover, as it has in the past.

