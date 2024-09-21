Left Menu

PDP Challenges Apni Party's Support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized Apni Party's support for National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam Assembly seat, emphasizing that Kashmir deserves transparency instead of 'backdoor deals.' Apni Party leader Muntazir Mohiuddin recently withdrew his nomination to support Abdullah, a move welcomed by the latter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:58 IST
PDP Challenges Apni Party's Support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has cast doubt on Apni Party's backing of National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah for the Budgam Assembly seat, calling for transparency over 'backdoor deals.'

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan urged MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi to clarify his position on aligning with the BJP, emphasizing that Kashmir needs transparent politics.

The criticism follows Apni Party leader Muntazir Mohiuddin's announcement to support Abdullah, who is running for seats in Budgam and Ganderbal, after withdrawing his own candidacy, citing consultations with friends and community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024