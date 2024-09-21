PDP Challenges Apni Party's Support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has cast doubt on Apni Party's backing of National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah for the Budgam Assembly seat, calling for transparency over 'backdoor deals.'

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan urged MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi to clarify his position on aligning with the BJP, emphasizing that Kashmir needs transparent politics.

The criticism follows Apni Party leader Muntazir Mohiuddin's announcement to support Abdullah, who is running for seats in Budgam and Ganderbal, after withdrawing his own candidacy, citing consultations with friends and community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)