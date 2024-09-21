PDP Challenges Apni Party's Support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized Apni Party's support for National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam Assembly seat, emphasizing that Kashmir deserves transparency instead of 'backdoor deals.' Apni Party leader Muntazir Mohiuddin recently withdrew his nomination to support Abdullah, a move welcomed by the latter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has cast doubt on Apni Party's backing of National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah for the Budgam Assembly seat, calling for transparency over 'backdoor deals.'
PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan urged MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi to clarify his position on aligning with the BJP, emphasizing that Kashmir needs transparent politics.
The criticism follows Apni Party leader Muntazir Mohiuddin's announcement to support Abdullah, who is running for seats in Budgam and Ganderbal, after withdrawing his own candidacy, citing consultations with friends and community support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Can't forecast things to follow J-K polls: Tariq Hameed Karra on possibility of a National Conference CM.
Political Showdown in J&K: National Conference and Congress Critique BJP’s Decade Rule
World Boxing's Fight for Transparency: AI Scoring System on the Horizon
Delhi Minister Calls for Transparency in Desilting Corruption Case
Call for Transparency: Maduro Pressed to Release Election Data