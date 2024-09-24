Left Menu

David Lammy Calls for Ceasefire Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy expressed deep concern over the ongoing rocket and air strike exchanges between Lebanon and Israel, calling for an immediate ceasefire. He plans to stress this call during a meeting with G7 ministers. Israel carried out airstrikes, reportedly resulting in significant casualties and displacements in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 03:18 IST
Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy voiced his 'deep alarm' over the escalating violence between Lebanon and Israel, marked by relentless rockets and air strikes. He emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties.

Lammy reiterated his call for an immediate halt to hostilities on social media platform X, stating that he would highlight this issue during a meeting with G7 ministers later in the evening.

In a devastating escalation, Israel launched comprehensive airstrikes targeting over 1,000 Hezbollah positions. Authorities reported that the attacks resulted in 492 fatalities and prompted tens of thousands of people to seek safety, marking one of Lebanon's deadliest days in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

