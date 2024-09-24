Pope Francis Calls for Aung San Suu Kyi's Liberation and Offers Vatican Safe Haven

Pope Francis has called for the release of Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, offering the Vatican as a safe haven. The pontiff made the plea during a recent conversation with Jesuits in Asia.

"I asked for Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi's release and received her son in Rome. I offered the Vatican to receive her in our territory," he revealed during his Southeast Asia tour. Suu Kyi has been held by the military since a 2021 coup, with an uncertain location and restricted visitor access.

The pontiff emphasized that Myanmar's future should involve peace, respect for human rights, and democratic order. Suu Kyi, jailed for 27 years on various charges, denies any wrongdoing. Her supporters claim the charges are politically motivated. The nation is currently entrenched in civil war between military forces and armed resistance groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)