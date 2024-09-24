Left Menu

Pope Francis Calls for Aung San Suu Kyi's Liberation and Offers Vatican Safe Haven

Pope Francis has urged for the release of Myanmar's detained ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi, offering her refuge at the Vatican. The 87-year-old pontiff highlighted the need for peace and democracy in Myanmar, which is currently embroiled in a civil war. Suu Kyi faces a 27-year jail sentence on various charges she denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:39 IST
Pope Francis Calls for Aung San Suu Kyi's Liberation and Offers Vatican Safe Haven
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has called for the release of Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, offering the Vatican as a safe haven. The pontiff made the plea during a recent conversation with Jesuits in Asia.

"I asked for Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi's release and received her son in Rome. I offered the Vatican to receive her in our territory," he revealed during his Southeast Asia tour. Suu Kyi has been held by the military since a 2021 coup, with an uncertain location and restricted visitor access.

The pontiff emphasized that Myanmar's future should involve peace, respect for human rights, and democratic order. Suu Kyi, jailed for 27 years on various charges, denies any wrongdoing. Her supporters claim the charges are politically motivated. The nation is currently entrenched in civil war between military forces and armed resistance groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024