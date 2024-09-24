Japan's LDP Leadership Race: Key Contenders

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party announced nine candidates for its forthcoming leadership election scheduled for September 27, aiming to find a successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The key contenders were showcased, each highlighting their distinct policy agendas.

Shigeru Ishiba, a veteran politician and former defense minister, leads public opinion polls with a pledge to transition from nuclear to renewable energy sources and improve economic conditions by boosting wages and possibly exempting certain goods from sales tax. Ishiba also advocates for legislative changes to allow female emperors, a stance not widely embraced by LDP lawmakers.

Shinjiro Koizumi, the youngest candidate and a reformist, promises to accelerate economic growth by embracing technological advancements and proposes significant changes to improve public trust in the party. In contrast, Sanae Takaichi, representing the LDP's right wing, focuses on revising Japan's pacifist constitution and leveraging strategic spending to enhance employment and consumer sentiment.

Other notable candidates include Taro Kono, Toshimitsu Motegi, Yoko Kamikawa, Takayuki Kobayashi, Katsunobu Kato, and Yoshimasa Hayashi, each bringing their own policy priorities and political experience to the race.

