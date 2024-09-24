Left Menu

Japan's LDP Leadership Race: Key Contenders

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has unveiled nine candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the upcoming leadership election. Leading contenders include former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, reformist Shinjiro Koizumi, and conservative Sanae Takaichi. Each candidate has unique policies and approaches, reflecting the diverse priorities within the party.

Updated: 24-09-2024 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party announced nine candidates for its forthcoming leadership election scheduled for September 27, aiming to find a successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The key contenders were showcased, each highlighting their distinct policy agendas.

Shigeru Ishiba, a veteran politician and former defense minister, leads public opinion polls with a pledge to transition from nuclear to renewable energy sources and improve economic conditions by boosting wages and possibly exempting certain goods from sales tax. Ishiba also advocates for legislative changes to allow female emperors, a stance not widely embraced by LDP lawmakers.

Shinjiro Koizumi, the youngest candidate and a reformist, promises to accelerate economic growth by embracing technological advancements and proposes significant changes to improve public trust in the party. In contrast, Sanae Takaichi, representing the LDP's right wing, focuses on revising Japan's pacifist constitution and leveraging strategic spending to enhance employment and consumer sentiment.

Other notable candidates include Taro Kono, Toshimitsu Motegi, Yoko Kamikawa, Takayuki Kobayashi, Katsunobu Kato, and Yoshimasa Hayashi, each bringing their own policy priorities and political experience to the race.

