BJP Protests Erupt in Karnataka After High Court Verdict Against CM Siddaramaiah
BJP workers staged protests in Karnataka demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation following a High Court verdict allowing an investigation into his involvement in a site allotment case. The protests spanned various regions including Mysuru, Hubballi, and Belagavi. Party leaders urged Siddaramaiah to resign immediately and cooperate with the investigation.
On Tuesday, BJP workers staged widespread protests in Karnataka demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This uproar followed the Karnataka High Court's dismissal of his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation against him concerning a contentious site allotment case.
The protests erupted in Siddaramaiah's home district of Mysuru, along with Hubballi and Belagavi. Party leaders, while brandishing the BJP flag, vociferously urged Siddaramaiah to step down. ''We want Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign immediately and join the investigation,'' declared a BJP functionary.
The High Court verdict serves as a significant setback for Siddaramaiah, who sought to contest the Governor's permission to investigate alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra emphasized the legality of the Governor's permission and called for Siddaramaiah's resignation.
