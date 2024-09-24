Left Menu

U.S. Manufacturers Grapple with Economic Challenges Amid Rising Costs and Global Shifts

U.S. manufacturers like Drew Greenblatt's Marlin Steel and Kevin Kelly's Emerald Packaging are battling economic challenges including high interest rates, persistent supply chain issues, and competitive pressures from countries like China. Federal policy shifts and unexpected cost surges, such as increases in electricity rates, add to the industry's complex landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:35 IST
U.S. manufacturers are facing a myriad of economic challenges, exacerbated by high interest rates, persistent supply chain issues, and competitive pressures from abroad. Drew Greenblatt, president of Marlin Steel, and Kevin Kelly, owner of Emerald Packaging, both illustrate the industry's complicated landscape.

Greenblatt's ordeal began with increased orders, which prompted investments in automation and labor. However, his customer reverted to Chinese suppliers for cost savings, highlighting a significant competitive challenge. Greenblatt is calling for more aggressive trade policies to counteract such shifts.

Meanwhile, Kelly's company, Emerald Packaging, experienced a surge in electricity costs, further straining the business. He is resorting to solar panels and adjusted work schedules to manage expenses. The broader manufacturing sector also braces for potential disruptions from labor strikes, adding to the uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

