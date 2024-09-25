Left Menu

Brisk Voting Marks Second Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Voting for the second phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began with strong participation, particularly in central Kashmir's Budgam district. Over 26 seats are being contested in both the Valley and the Jammu division. Security measures were tight to ensure a smooth voting process. Key candidates include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Updated: 25-09-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:10 IST
Voting in the second phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir kicked off with gusto on Wednesday morning, as electors queued up at multiple polling booths across the 26 seats. Officials confirmed smooth and brisk polling in the early hours.

Tight security was in place from the 7 am start time, and long queues were evident, particularly in Chrar-e-Sharif of Budgam district, which saw heavy voter turnout. The polling was also robust in Ganderbal district, although Srinagar district's voting pace lagged initially.

The second phase encompasses constituencies in six districts—three each in the Valley and the Jammu division. High-profile candidates include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from Budgam and Ganderbal. Security personnel, including police and central armed paramilitary forces, were deployed extensively to ensure a fear-free voting environment.

