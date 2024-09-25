Left Menu

Veteran BJP Leader Suryakanta Vyas Passes Away at 86

Veteran BJP leader and former Jodhpur MLA, Suryakanta Vyas, passed away at 86. Known as 'Jiji,' she was a six-time MLA and significantly contributed to Jodhpur's development. Her demise was condoled by Governor Hari Bhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, calling it a huge loss for the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:50 IST
Veteran BJP leader and former Jodhpur MLA Suryakanta Vyas passed away early Wednesday, at the age of 86.

Confined to bed for the past few months due to illness, Vyas had an extensive political career. The six-time MLA from Jodhpur's Soorsagar and earlier City constituency began her journey as a councilor and played a significant role in Jodhpur's development during the tenures of Vasundhara Raje and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. She continued her contributions even during Ashok Gehlot's tenure as chief minister.

Affectionately known as 'Jiji,' Vyas was born on February 23, 1938. She contested MLA elections seven times since 1990, winning six of them, and served as an MLA from Jodhpur and Surasagar three times each. However, she was not given a ticket in the 2023 elections due to her advanced age.

The passing of Suryakanta Vyas prompted condolences from prominent figures. Governor Hari Bhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep grief over her demise, with Sharma terming it as a huge loss for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

