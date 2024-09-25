Voting Commences for Second Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir commenced Wednesday morning, engaging more than 25 lakh eligible voters in the fate of 239 candidates spread across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory. Prominent candidates in the fray include ex-Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah contesting from Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera, and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng.

Ravinder Raina commenced his day by offering prayers at Thakurdwara Temple. He remarked, "I hope that there will be good voting and new records will be set. This is a matter of joy for democracy. I urge the people of J&K to vote freely and without fear. Vote for strengthening democracy, for a new and happy Jammu & Kashmir."

Expressing his optimism about BJP's success, Raina added, "BJP should register a thumping majority and form the government. Anyone could be the CM. I am an ordinary party worker and we work with the sense of 'Nation First'. The manner in which BJP, PM Modi, and HM Amit Shah took J&K to new heights is a matter of pride. During Congress, PDP, and NC governments, there used to be an atmosphere of fear. Today, there is joy and peace due to PM Modi and HM Shah's efforts. You will see record voting."

BJP's Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency conducted prayers at home ahead of the elections. The constituency, created post-delimitation, is voting for the first time. Sharma said, "I appeal to all voters to vote in large numbers for BJP. We are very happy that our constituency is named after Shri Mata Vaishno Devi."

Elections are being held in seats such as Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST). The final phase of the elections will take place on October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)