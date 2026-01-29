Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Revival: CM Omar Abdullah's Vision

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discusses the need for an industrial package from the Union Budget to stimulate economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasizes fostering a startup ecosystem and reviving sick industrial units, while addressing entrepreneurship as a means to combat unemployment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:57 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Revival: CM Omar Abdullah's Vision
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat unemployment, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the necessity of an industrial package for Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Union Budget. Speaking at the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Samba, Abdullah highlighted that government jobs alone cannot address joblessness in the region.

The Chief Minister announced the initiation of seed fund distribution to startups and capital grants to incubators, stressing the importance of building a startup ecosystem within the Union Territory. Abdullah pointed out that, unlike other states, residents of J&K cannot simply relocate for jobs due to incidents such as harassment of Kashmiri sellers in other states.

Abdullah elaborated on measures to revive sick industrial units and underscored the role of educational institutions and JKEDI in nurturing entrepreneurship. He also stressed the need for a streamlined single-window clearance system to reduce bureaucratic delays, promising significant improvements over the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026