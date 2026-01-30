People's welfare at the core of pre-budget consultations: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated his government's commitment to inclusive and participatory approach in budget formulation aimed at the overall development of the Union territory. Concluding the pre-budget consultation process with public representatives from eight districts of the Jammu division, Abdullah thanked the MLAs for their inputs and feedback regarding development works in their respective constituencies. The chief minister, who is scheduled to present his second budget in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on February 6, said these consultations were not a mere formality but an essential exercise to understand needs and priorities of people at the grassroots level. He said listening to elected representatives often brings forth ideas and perspectives that the government may not have otherwise considered. ''After listening to you, we get ideas that we had not thought about. If you benefit from the budget, Jammu and Kashmir will benefit,'' he remarked. The chief minister emphasised that all stakeholders shared a common objective. ''We are all on one page -- Jammu and Kashmir and its people should benefit. This is the singular purpose of these meetings,'' he said. Abdullah thanked the MLAs for actively participating in the consultation process and placing their demands and suggestions before the government. He noted that the pre-budget consultation process was initiated last year and has continued this year to strengthen participatory governance, asserting that the primary objective of these meetings is to listen to public representatives and incorporate feasible suggestions during budget preparation. ''Every honourable minister receives a report of these consultations so that while setting departmental priorities, the suggestions can be accommodated. The remaining issues are discussed during budget debates, grants, and cut motions,'' he said, assuring the MLAs that all constituency-specific demands had been duly recorded. The chief minister said efforts would be made to adjust priorities across various funding avenues, including UT Capex, district plans, SASCI, and centrally-sponsored schemes. ''The list of priorities that we started a year ago will be taken forward this year as well. We may not be able to include every demand due to budget constraints but priority works which were initiated last year will be completed,'' he said. Referring to losses suffered due to snow, floods, and heavy rains, Abdullah said the Rs 1,430-crore relief package needs to be utilised judiciously to repair and restore affected areas. Earlier, the MLAs highlighted a range of issues and projects requiring attention in the forthcoming budget. These included road widening and construction of new roads, overhauling of educational institutions, enhancement of sports infrastructure, provision of potable drinking water, development of tourist destinations, strengthening healthcare facilities with adequate staffing, and establishment of new colleges and schools in respective constituencies. The elected representatives also emphasised the need for focused interventions to improve basic amenities and accelerate socio-economic development across both urban and rural areas, an official spokesman said.

