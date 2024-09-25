Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Votes: A Turning Point for Prosperity

As the second phase of assembly elections takes place in Jammu and Kashmir, top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urge voters to support the INDIA bloc to secure their future and address issues of unemployment, corruption, and statehood downgrading.

Updated: 25-09-2024 10:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Votes: A Turning Point for Prosperity
Jammu and Kashmir entered the second phase of its crucial assembly elections with a strong push from key Congress leaders advocating for the INDIA bloc. Rahul Gandhi, addressing the electorate, emphasized that their vote could dismantle the 'chakravyuh of injustice' imposed by the BJP and usher in prosperity.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reminded voters of the lost decade under BJP rule, citing the downgrading of the state to a Union Territory and pervasive issues like unemployment and corruption. He called on citizens to use their democratic power to drive positive change and secure their future.

Over 2.5 million voters are eligible to decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies. With tight security in place, leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed the critical nature of these elections, highlighting the deprivation of basic rights and the need for a government that addresses livelihood, employment, and social justice.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

