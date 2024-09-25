Jammu and Kashmir Votes: A Turning Point for Prosperity

Jammu and Kashmir entered the second phase of its crucial assembly elections with a strong push from key Congress leaders advocating for the INDIA bloc. Rahul Gandhi, addressing the electorate, emphasized that their vote could dismantle the 'chakravyuh of injustice' imposed by the BJP and usher in prosperity.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reminded voters of the lost decade under BJP rule, citing the downgrading of the state to a Union Territory and pervasive issues like unemployment and corruption. He called on citizens to use their democratic power to drive positive change and secure their future.

Over 2.5 million voters are eligible to decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies. With tight security in place, leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed the critical nature of these elections, highlighting the deprivation of basic rights and the need for a government that addresses livelihood, employment, and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)