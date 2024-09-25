Zelenskyy's Bold Victory Plan for Ukraine
President Zelenskyy is set to present a comprehensive victory plan to the White House, urging quick action to support Ukraine's campaign against Russia. The plan includes demands for NATO membership and permission to use long-range weapons. With dwindling resources, Ukraine hopes for decisive US support before a new administration takes office.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to present a comprehensive victory plan to the White House this week, urging the Biden administration to act quickly to support Ukraine's campaign against Russia.
The plan, kept under wraps until its formal presentation, includes demands for NATO membership and permission to use long-range weapons against Russian territory.
Ukraine, facing relentless battles in the east, hopes to secure decisive support from the US before a new administration potentially takes office. Ukrainian forces, outnumbered and outgunned, seek immediate aid to sustain their fight and push for a strategic advantage.
