Global Diplomats Visit Kashmir Amid Assembly Elections

Diplomats from countries such as the US, Norway, and Singapore are visiting Kashmir to observe the assembly elections. The delegation includes representatives from various embassies. Elections are being held in three phases, with final voting scheduled for October 1 and vote counting on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:28 IST
  • India

Senior diplomats from the United States, Norway, Singapore, and several other countries are currently in Kashmir to observe the ongoing assembly elections.

This diverse delegation features diplomats from the Delhi-based missions of nations such as the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines, sources with knowledge of the visit confirmed.

Most embassies have sent their Charge d'affaires and deputy chiefs of missions, while others are represented by political officers at the minister-counselor and counselor ranks. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in three phases. Voting for 24 seats took place on September 18, with the second phase ongoing and the final phase for 40 seats set for October 1. Counting of votes will occur on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

