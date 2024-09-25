The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's strategy to compel Russia to make peace, calling it a fatal mistake that would have dire consequences for Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's desire for peace but stated that it was impossible to force the issue.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Zelenskiy asserted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could not be resolved through discussions alone and that Moscow must be pressured into ending the war.

