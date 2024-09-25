Kremlin Criticizes Zelenskiy's Peace Plan: A Fatal Mistake
The Kremlin has labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan to force Russia into peace as a fatal mistake with dire consequences for Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that while Russia seeks peace, it cannot be coerced into it. Zelenskiy addressed the UN, insisting negotiations alone won't suffice.
The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's strategy to compel Russia to make peace, calling it a fatal mistake that would have dire consequences for Kyiv.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's desire for peace but stated that it was impossible to force the issue.
Speaking to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Zelenskiy asserted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could not be resolved through discussions alone and that Moscow must be pressured into ending the war.
