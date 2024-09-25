Left Menu

Kremlin Criticizes Zelenskiy's Peace Plan: A Fatal Mistake

The Kremlin has labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan to force Russia into peace as a fatal mistake with dire consequences for Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that while Russia seeks peace, it cannot be coerced into it. Zelenskiy addressed the UN, insisting negotiations alone won't suffice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:40 IST
Kremlin Criticizes Zelenskiy's Peace Plan: A Fatal Mistake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's strategy to compel Russia to make peace, calling it a fatal mistake that would have dire consequences for Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's desire for peace but stated that it was impossible to force the issue.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Zelenskiy asserted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could not be resolved through discussions alone and that Moscow must be pressured into ending the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024