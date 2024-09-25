Left Menu

Labour Party Faces Internal Conflict Over Winter Fuel Payment Cuts

Members of Britain's Labour Party narrowly voted against the government's decision to limit winter fuel payments to the elderly. Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports the cuts, citing economic growth needs. However, the move has faced opposition from within the party, including a speech by Unite's Sharon Graham.

Members of Britain's Labour Party narrowly opposed the government's decision to limit winter fuel payments to the elderly, a symbolic effort to apply pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who endorses the cuts to stabilize the economy.

During the annual conference in Liverpool, Starmer defended the cuts, stating they were necessary for short-term pain to drive economic growth. However, Labour delegates voted against the government following an impassioned speech by Sharon Graham, head of the union Unite, who received a standing ovation.

Graham criticized the cuts, stating it was unfair to target pensioners while sparing the wealthy, and called for a reversal of the decision. Starmer, however, stressed the importance of tough decisions to stabilize the economy, indicating ongoing conflict within Labour between government spending priorities and union opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

