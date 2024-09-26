Brazil Eager to Finalize EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Wednesday his readiness to sign the trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and South America's Mercosur bloc. However, he emphasized that the next move is up to the EU to conclude ongoing negotiations.

Speaking at the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Lula highlighted Brazil's unexpected economic growth and newfound stability, which have impressed investors and credit rating agencies, particularly after significant tax reform passed through Congress.

"If the EU is ready, we can sign the trade agreement during the G20 meeting in Brazil," Lula told reporters, referring to the upcoming summit of major economies set to take place in Rio de Janeiro this November. "I have never been so optimistic about the EU-Mercosur accord," he added.

