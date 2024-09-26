House Passes Stopgap Bill to Prevent Shutdown Amidst Republican Division

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap bill on Wednesday to avert a partial government shutdown. The bill, which passed by 341-82, maintains the current level of $1.2 trillion in annual discretionary funding through Dec. 20, thus avoiding the furloughing of thousands of federal workers just weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Despite opposition from within his own party, House Speaker Mike Johnson utilized a parliamentary maneuver to bypass the House Rules Committee. The bill will now move to the Democratic-majority Senate for a vote and then to President Joe Biden for signing before current funding expires at midnight on Monday.

A significant number of House Republicans voted against the measure following Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's call for a shutdown unless controversial voting legislation was attached. Hard-right Republicans had pushed for a six-month stopgap measure with the election piece attached but failed to pass it last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)