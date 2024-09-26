Left Menu

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces an indictment following a federal corruption probe. Details are sealed, but the investigation involves possible illegal campaign donations. This could affect Adams' 2025 re-election bid, with other Democrats eyeing his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:00 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal corruption investigation, according to sources cited by the New York Times.

In November, the FBI searched Adams' electronic devices and several top city officials resigned amid multiple federal probes. The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan brought the charges, but declined to comment on the specifics. Adams' legal team has yet to respond for comment.

Adams, a Democrat, is reportedly cooperating with the investigation, but the case may threaten his re-election campaign in 2025. Other Democrats, such as city comptroller Brad Lander, are preparing to challenge Adams, once a close ally of President Joe Biden, for the Democratic nomination.

The Times reported federal authorities are scrutinizing Adams' 2021 campaign funds, citing possible illegal donations, potentially involving foreign entities such as the Turkish government. Allegations suggest that his campaign may have conspired with a Brooklyn construction firm to route these donations through a straw-donor scheme. Authorities are also looking into Adams' interactions with several other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

