Global Allies Call for 21-Day Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The United States, France, and other allied nations have issued a joint call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has resulted in over 600 deaths in Lebanon. This call was made on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The joint statement describes the recent hostilities as 'intolerable' and presenting 'an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.' The statement urges all parties, including the governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the ceasefire immediately.

Senior US officials believe the Lebanese government will coordinate its acceptance of the ceasefire with Hezbollah. The ceasefire aims to provide a three-week pause in fighting to restart stalled negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a permanent ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The call for a ceasefire is supported by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar. Quick coordination led by US President Joe Biden's national security team and consultations with global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, facilitated the proposal.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood expressed hope that both parties would accept the ceasefire without delay. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the US's intensive diplomatic engagements to deescalate tensions in the region.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have expressed conditional support for the ceasefire. Netanyahu insists on the return of Israeli civilians as part of any deal. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a 2006 UN Security Council resolution that ended the previous war between Israel and Hezbollah. President Biden emphasized the potential for a settlement that could change the region fundamentally.

