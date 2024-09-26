Sanjauli Mosque Imam Condemns AIMIM's Shoaib Jamai for Disrupting Shimla's Peace

The Imam of the Sanjauli Mosque on Wednesday condemned AIMIM Delhi Chief Shoaib Jamai for unsettling the serene atmosphere of Shimla. Sajid Alam, the mosque's Imam, stated, "We celebrate festivals and marriages together. Outsiders fail to grasp the culture and harmony here. Problems arose because outsiders, unfamiliar with our lifestyle, caused disruption."

Alam appealed to outsiders to refrain from disturbing communal harmony in the state, noting, "We do not know who came here. Anyone can offer Namaz. They might have seen the issue in the news and decided to visit. We had no idea they would make a video and make it viral." He added, "We respect the court's decision and are removing any improperly built parts. Our priority is maintaining brotherhood and peace. Viral videos like this damage the love and affection in Himachal Pradesh."

Highlighting the bond between Muslim and Hindu communities, Alam remarked, "We live and die together with our Hindu brothers here." The Sanjauli Mosque issue flared up after Shoaib Jamai visited the mosque and posted a video alleging discriminatory actions against it compared to other illegal structures.

In his video, Jamai questioned, "Will the bulldozer run on all, or was only the mosque singled out?" He announced his intention to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, arguing the law must apply equally to all.

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee disagreed with Jamai's views, arguing outsiders are disrupting Shimla's peace and calling for action against him. Mohammad Latif, President of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee, stated they are ready to demolish unauthorized parts of the mosque themselves and have submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner.

Latif emphasized that Jamai came to offer Namaz, followed by the controversial video. "The atmosphere here is peaceful, and people live in harmony. We had no idea what Shoaib Jamai's intentions were," said Latif. The conflict erupted from the construction of an illegal mosque in Sanjauli and subsequent protests by Hindu organizations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)