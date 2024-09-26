Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Set to Elect New President

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set to elect a new president on Friday, succeeding outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The election process involves two weeks of debates and campaigns across the nation, culminating in a decisive gathering at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo.

The new leader will be selected by LDP lawmakers casting 368 votes, with an equal number allotted to rank-and-file members. In case of no majority winner, a run-off between the top two candidates will ensue.

After the party vote, Kishida and his ministers are expected to resign on Monday, making way for the newly elected president to form a cabinet. There is a possibility of a snap general election, which could be called by the new leader as early as October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)