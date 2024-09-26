Left Menu

BJP's Anurag Thakur Demands Karnataka CM's Resignation Amid Corruption Allegations

BJP leader Anurag Thakur urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign following a court's order for an investigation into the alleged MUDA scam. Thakur highlighted the broader issue of corruption in the Congress government, while also promoting the 'Viksit Bharat - Yuva Connect' youth initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:29 IST
BJP leader Anurag Thakur. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, BJP leader Anurag Thakur called for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in light of ongoing corruption allegations linked to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. "After yesterday's court order, the Chief Minister of Karnataka should resign until the charges are cleared," Thakur stated. He argued that for an impartial investigation, Siddaramaiah should not remain in office. This follows a Bengaluru court's directive to the Karnataka Lokayukta to probe the Chief Minister's involvement in the alleged scam.

Expanding on his criticism, Thakur claimed that these corruption allegations are symptomatic of larger issues plaguing the Congress government in Karnataka. "The allegations against the Chief Minister show that ever since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, the work of looting people has started again," he asserted. The court has instructed the Lokayukta police to file a criminal case against Siddaramaiah and others concerning the illicit allotment of 14 sites valued at Rs 56 crore to his wife by MUDA. The investigation will consider laws related to corruption, prohibition of benami properties, and land grabbing.

Meanwhile, Thakur took the opportunity to promote the 'Viksit Bharat - Yuva Connect' initiative, organized by the Department of Youth Affairs to inspire India's youth towards a developed nation. "The next 23 years are important for the nation. We have to take developed India from resolve to accomplishment," he emphasized. He urged the youth to remember the sacrifices of their ancestors in the freedom struggle and to contribute to the nation's development. Thakur pointed out that today's youth are pivotal in various sectors, from start-ups to defense, noting, "We have the largest youth population in the world."

(With inputs from agencies.)

