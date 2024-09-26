Tensions Surge: Anvar Severely Criticizes Kerala CM Vijayan
Independent Left MLA P V Anvar has publicly criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding his resignation from the Home department. Anvar accused the CM of misleading the public and called for a reinvestigation of gold smuggling cases. He also alleged protection of bad elements within the police force.
Independent Left MLA P V Anvar has virtually ended his association with the ruling LDF, launching a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar accused Vijayan of misleading the public and demanded the CM relinquish his charge of the Home department.
In his public address, Anvar challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation into approximately 180 gold smuggling cases under the supervision of a sitting judge, alleging improper police procedures in seizing the precious metal from illegal carriers. He labeled the CM as a 'cheat' and accused the ruling CPI(M) party of backing out on assurances regarding complaints against high-ranking officials.
Reacting to Vijayan's recent criticisms labeling him associated with the Congress party, Anvar claimed that the CM's statements had tarnished his reputation. He appealed for corrections from the Left party, which never came, further straining the relationship between Anvar and the ruling government. Anvar's continued public accusations have provoked strong rebukes from party leaders, warning of detrimental impacts on the government and CPI(M)'s image.
