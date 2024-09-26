Biden Announces $8 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced more than $8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine to bolster its defenses against Russian invasion. This significant aid package includes the first deployment of a precision-guided glide bomb, the Joint Standoff Weapon, capable of targeting from a range of up to 81 miles.

Biden emphasized that the U.S. priority is to support Ukraine, reinforcing this commitment with $5.5 billion allocated before the U.S. fiscal year's end. An additional $2.4 billion will be used to purchase crucial air defense systems and unmanned aerial systems from companies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude, highlighting the critical importance of the Patriot missile defense system included in the package. The U.S. plans to refurbish and provide additional Patriot batteries and expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, solidifying long-term defense cooperation.

