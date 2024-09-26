Haitian Leader Thanks U.S. Communities Amid Election-Year Migrant Controversy

Edgard Leblanc, the head of Haiti's transition council, expressed gratitude to Americans supporting Haitian migrants, especially those in Springfield, Ohio, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. Springfield has become a contentious point in the U.S. presidential election following unfounded allegations by Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, that migrants in the area were consuming pets.

Leblanc extended earnest greetings to those showing solidarity with Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio. He highlighted that local and state officials have repeatedly debunked the Republicans' false claims, although Trump remains unwavering, threatening deportations if reelected. Despite most of the 15,000 Haitian Americans in Springfield being legal residents, the town has faced bomb threats to schools and facilities due to the claims. The U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus condemned the harmful rhetoric, stressing that it had incited real dangers for migrant families.

Avoiding direct mentions of Trump or Vance, Leblanc cautioned that electoral fervor should not excuse xenophobia or racism. Additionally, he urged the U.N. Security Council to transform an existing mission in Haiti into a formal peacekeeping mission for better stability and support. He reassured the commitment to avoiding past mistakes connected to previous U.N. missions in Haiti. Kenyan President William Ruto also announced plans to increase police presence in Haiti, aiming for 2,500 officers by January.

