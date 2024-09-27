Trump to Meet Zelenskiy in New York

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced plans on Thursday to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday in New York.

Trump disclosed that the meeting will take place at Trump Tower in Manhattan at 9:45 a.m. EDT. Zelenskiy, who met with President Joe Biden on Thursday, has decided to extend his stay in the United States to accommodate this meeting with Trump.

