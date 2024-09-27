Left Menu

Trump to Meet Zelenskiy in New York

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced he will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday in New York. The meeting is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. EDT at Trump Tower. Zelenskiy, who also met President Biden on Thursday, extended his stay in the U.S. to meet with Trump.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced plans on Thursday to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday in New York.

Trump disclosed that the meeting will take place at Trump Tower in Manhattan at 9:45 a.m. EDT. Zelenskiy, who met with President Joe Biden on Thursday, has decided to extend his stay in the United States to accommodate this meeting with Trump.

