Trump to Meet Zelenskiy in New York
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced he will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday in New York. The meeting is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. EDT at Trump Tower. Zelenskiy, who also met President Biden on Thursday, extended his stay in the U.S. to meet with Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:58 IST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced plans on Thursday to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday in New York.
Trump disclosed that the meeting will take place at Trump Tower in Manhattan at 9:45 a.m. EDT. Zelenskiy, who met with President Joe Biden on Thursday, has decided to extend his stay in the United States to accommodate this meeting with Trump.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New York Court Upholds Gag Order on Trump
Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crimes charges ahead of New York retrial, prosecutors say, reports AP.
New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban Resigns Amid Federal Investigation
The Great Elephant Migration: Art Installation Captivates New York City
Pakistani Man to Fight Extradition Over New York Terror Plot Allegations