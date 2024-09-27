Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's Next Prime Minister After Unpredictable LDP Election

Shigeru Ishiba is set to become Japan's next prime minister after winning the LDP leadership contest against Sanae Takaichi. His victory comes in a highly unpredictable election featuring nine candidates. Ishiba faces domestic discontent over rising living costs and external pressures from assertive neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:33 IST
Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's Next Prime Minister After Unpredictable LDP Election

Shigeru Ishiba is poised to become Japan's next prime minister after securing a hard-fought victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election. This marks Ishiba's fifth and final attempt to lead the party, and he triumphed over hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote. The closely watched contest featured a record nine candidates and was one of the most unpredictable LDP leadership elections in decades.

The LDP's majority in parliament essentially assures Ishiba's transition to the premier's office. The leadership change follows current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement in August to step down amid a series of scandals that significantly affected the party's ratings. In his acceptance speech, Ishiba made an emotional plea to lawmakers, emphasizing the need for honesty, collaboration, and making Japan a safe and happy place.

Ishiba will now face the challenge of addressing rising living costs at home and managing a tense security environment in East Asia, influenced by China and North Korea. His diplomatic strategy towards the United States, which includes advocating for a balanced relationship and proposing an Asian NATO, will be closely scrutinized. While his outspoken views have earned him both support from the public and opposition within his party, Ishiba's determination has brought him to this pivotal moment. His next steps will be closely watched both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024