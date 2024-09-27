South Korea Aims to Strengthen Relations with Japan's New Leadership
South Korea aims to build positive relations with Japan's new cabinet led by Shigeru Ishiba. President Yoon Suk Yeol prioritizes improving diplomatic ties with Tokyo and enhancing trilateral security cooperation with the United States, putting aside historical animosities.
South Korea is eager to establish stronger ties with Japan's new administration, which is now under the leadership of Shigeru Ishiba. This announcement comes from the South Korean foreign ministry following Ishiba's election as leader of Japan's ruling party.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has made improving diplomatic relations with Tokyo a key priority. This initiative includes enhancing trilateral security cooperation involving both the United States and Japan.
Yoon is determined to overcome the historical animosities originating from Japan's wartime actions to build a more cooperative and secure future for the region.
