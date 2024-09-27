BJP Enrolls 50 Lakh Members in Assam Amid Nationwide Drive
The BJP has successfully enrolled 50 lakh members in Assam as part of its nationwide 'Sadasyta Abhiyaan 2024'. This achievement makes Assam the fourth state to reach this milestone. The drive focuses on renewing memberships and enrolling new members, and is set to conclude just before Durga Puja.
The ruling BJP has enrolled 50 lakh people in Assam as part of its ongoing 'Sadasyta Abhiyaan 2024', senior party leader B L Santhosh announced.
Assam is now the fourth state after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat to cross this milestone. The drive began earlier this month, targeting all 126 assembly seats in the state.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the party workers for their dedication and commitment, attributing this success to their unwavering efforts.
