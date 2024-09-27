Left Menu

Karra Rallies North Kashmir Against BJP's 'Experimental Policies'

Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra has urged the electorate in north Kashmir to vote wisely in the final phase of the assembly polls, criticising the BJP's policies as divisive and destabilising. Karra called for unity against misleading development claims and promoted the Congress-National Conference alliance as safeguard for the region's future.

Highlighting north Kashmir as a battleground for the BJP's ''experimental policies,'' the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra urged the region's electorate to vote intelligently in the final phase of the assembly polls.

Karra claimed that the saffron party's ''experimental policies'' posed a risk of division and destabilisation. He emphasized the critical role of north Kashmir's electorate and their rejection of the BJP's agenda in previous elections.

''It is imperative that north Kashmir unites against these divisive forces and the misleading claims of development made by the current government, which has only hindered the region's progress,'' he said.

Addressing a gathering, Karra underscored the importance of these elections, asserting that they would shape the future of Jammu and Kashmir for the next century.

''The entire region is looking to north Kashmir for leadership,'' he remarked, referencing the BJP's unsuccessful attempts to gain direct support in the region during previous elections, including for the District Development Council, Block Development Council, and the Lok Sabha.

Karra encouraged voters to continue their support for candidates of the Congress-National Conference alliance, which he said would safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's future.

''The people of Jammu and Kashmir have made their choice, favouring alliance candidates in previous phases. Now, it is crucial for north Kashmir to reaffirm this mandate and reject divisive politics,'' Karra emphasized.

The Congress is contesting five of the 16 assembly seats going to the polls in the third and final phase of the elections, to be held on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

