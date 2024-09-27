Left Menu

Stalin Pushes for Chennai Metro Funds and Fishermen's Safety in Key Meeting with Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the release of funds for Chennai metro, integrated education initiatives, and protection for Tamil fishermen. Stalin described the meeting as purposeful and highlighted the non-disbursement of dues causing delays in the metro project.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently request the release of pending funds crucial for the Chennai metro and integrated education initiatives, alongside seeking intervention to safeguard Tamil fishermen.

Describing the meeting as "purposeful," DMK president Stalin presented an exhaustive report on three primary concerns. "The Prime Minister listened patiently," Stalin informed reporters post-meeting.

Expressing urgency, the Chief Minister highlighted that Rs 18,544 crore has already been expended on the Chennai metro project, emphasizing that delays due to non-disbursement of pending dues are holding back the second phase. On education, he pointed out the 60:40 Centre-State funded programme's hold-up and sought clarity that the state will not adopt the trilingual policy.

Stalin further addressed the pressing issue of Tamil fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging Modi's direct intervention. He stated that 191 fishing boats and 145 fishermen have been captured and sought resolution at the upcoming India-Sri Lanka joint committee meeting in Colombo.

Post these discussions, Stalin noted the Prime Minister's assurance to consider all three demands. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also had meetings with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the family of late CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, and received commendations from CPI General Secretary D Raja on Tamil Nadu's progress.

