Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut
The Israeli military announced a precise strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut. The explosion caused massive smoke clouds. Spokesman Daniel Hagari addressed the nation, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the UN earlier.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:23 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The Israeli military announced on Friday that it executed a "precise strike" on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut.
This declaration was made by Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari during a televised address that followed an explosion in Beirut, which produced massive clouds of orange and black smoke in the skies.
Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had addressed the United Nations.
