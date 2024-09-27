Left Menu

Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

The Israeli military announced a precise strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut. The explosion caused massive smoke clouds. Spokesman Daniel Hagari addressed the nation, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the UN earlier.

Updated: 27-09-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:23 IST
  • Lebanon

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it executed a "precise strike" on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut.

This declaration was made by Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari during a televised address that followed an explosion in Beirut, which produced massive clouds of orange and black smoke in the skies.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had addressed the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

